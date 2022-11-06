SDSU and USD Football Grab Wins on Saturday

The seasons have gone differently on the football field for both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University this season, but on Saturday, both had the same result.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota State and University of South Dakota both had tough tests against Missouri Valley foes and both walked away with victories.

The No. 1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits were on the road against UNI and had a back and forth battle, but were able to kick a game winning field goal to secure the win.

SDSU defeated UNI 31-28 and with the win, secured the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular season title.

The Jacks will close out the regular season next week back at home as they will host Illinois State on Senior Day.

The University of South Dakota also tallied another win on Saturday as they were able to defeat Missouri State.

USD got off to a 20-3 lead over Missouri State and were able to hold on for the win, 20-13.

The Coyotes improved to 3-6 on the season and 2-4 in the MVFC as they secured a much needed win.

USD will close out the regular season over the next two weeks with a road trip to UND and a home game the following week against UNI.

For more information on the USD football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the SDSU football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.