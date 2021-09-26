SDSU-Augie Winners, USD-USF Losers this Weekend

A couple weekends ago, all four DII and DI universities in South Dakota won on the football field, but this weekend, two won and two lost on the gridiron.

We'll start with the good news as both South Dakota State University and Augustana University won on the road.

SDSU traveled to Indiana State and dominated in a convincing shut out win 44-0 behind a huge day from QB Chris Oladokun who threw for 3 touchdowns.

SDSU will host Dixie State in the Beef Bowl next Saturday at 6 PM in Brookings at Dana J Dykehouse Stadium.

Augustana also traveled on Saturday and also won in convincing fashion with a 52-24 win over Bemidji State.

This win keeps the Vikings undefeated heading into their huge rivalry game next Saturday at 1 PM against the University of Sioux Falls.

The University of Sioux Falls was hoping to have that same kind of momentum heading into the "Key to the City Game" next week, but they fell on the road against Northern State 41-10.

USF will have to regroup quickly if they hope to have a good showing next week at Bob Young Field as they host Augie.

USD also suffered the same result as USF, but it was a much more competitive game against Missouri State than USF had against NSU.

USD lost on Saturday to Missouri State 31-23 after leading at halftime 23-14, giving up 17 unanswered points in the second half.

The University of South Dakota will take on the same opponent as SDSU did this week as they will host Indiana State next week.