SDSU Basketball Lands on ESPN’s SportsCenter No.1 Play (WATCH)

The South Dakota State basketball team got a huge road win against Washington State on Saturday night, but it was the matter in which they won that is getting national attention.

SDSU won on a buzzer-beater against the Cougars and the step-back 3-pointer from Baylor Scheierman landed on ESPN's SportsCenter as its No.1 play on Sunday morning.

That was the first win against a Pac 12 opponent for SDSU since 2011 as SDSU defeated WSU 77-74.

With the win, SDSU improved to 9-3 overall ahead of the start of Summit League play later this month.

For more information on the SDSU basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.