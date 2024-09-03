SDSU Dairy Dash 5K/Kids Moo Mile Benefits Campus Food Pantry

In its second year, the Dairy Dash 5K and Kids Moo Mile in Brookings, South Dakota offers two great races for both younger runners and older runners.

This year the Dairy Dash 5K and Kids Moo Mile will be held on the campus of South Dakota State University on Saturday, September 7.

The Miller Wellness Center has partnered with Undeniably Dairy and SDSU to host this event that celebrates the local dairy industry and gives back to students in need.

In a campus release, all proceeds from the event will benefit Jack’s Cupboard, the free, on-campus food pantry at SDSU, to supply dairy products throughout the year to students facing food insecurity.

"Participating in the Dairy Dash is not just about running; it's about coming together as a community to support a great cause and celebrate the benefits of dairy,” said Mariah Weber, Director of Recreation & Fitness at the Miller Wellness Center.

The two races will be the highlight of the event but also include local dairy vendors, games, photo opportunities, and educational learning activities with a local dairy farmer.

It's simple to register online at DairyDashSD.com. College students receive discounted pricing.

