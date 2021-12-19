SDSU Football’s Amazing 2021 Ends With Loss in Semi Finals

The South Dakota State football team has played a lot of games in 2021, but that amazing run came to an end on Saturday with a loss in the semi-finals.

SDSU traveled to Bozeman, MT for the matchup on Saturday against Montana State as an almost touchdown favorite, but it was too much MSU in the second half that proved to be the difference.

Montana State started off the game with a big touchdown through the air, but SDSU would answer and the game would be tied at 17 heading into halftime.

It was almost the complete opposite result from the prior week though in the second half as it was SDSU this time that was shut out and MSU scored 14 unanswered points to secure the 31-17 win.

SDSU made it all the way to the National Championship game in the Spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with this trip to the semi's in the Fall, SDSU had an amazing 2021.

Clearly, this loss will sting considering the expectations, but there are so many great memories for SDSU fans after the accomplishments of this group in Brookings.

Montana State will face off against North Dakota State in the FCS Championship game in Frisco, TX on January 8.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their current roster and other news surrounding the SDSU Athletic Department, you can visit their website.