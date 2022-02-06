SDSU Men Grab Season Sweep of USD with Win on Saturday

The 2021-2022 South Dakota State men's basketball team is putting together an impressive resume that may propel them to some great success this March.

That resume now includes a regular season sweep of the University of South Dakota after a 89-79 win in Vermillion on Saturday.

The Jacks were led by Douglas Wilson who scored 25 points as well as an efficient performance from Luke Appel who added 13 points in 21 minutes.

South Dakota State now improves to 21-4 and continued to stay undefeated in the Summit League at 12-0.

With the loss, USD fell to 13-9 and 6-5 in the Summit League but there is no doubt they will be a tough outcome the Summit League Tournament with the way head coach Todd Lee has this Coyotes team playing.

On the other hand, SDSU continues to do all this with one of their stars in Noah Freidel still not playing although he is with the team on a daily basis, raising questions about his future all while the team continues to play very well.

Get our free mobile app

SDSU will now travel to Denver for their next contest this week as they look to stay unbeaten in the Summit League.

For more information on the University of South Dakota men's basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the South Dakota State men's basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: