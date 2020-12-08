SDSU Men & Women Players Earn POW Honors

Put up back-to-back double-doubles and everyone takes notice. That's how Baylor Scheierman has landed the Summit League Men's Basketball Player of the Week award. The South Dakota State sophomore totaled 32 points and 22 boards in games against Ames and Bradley over the weekend.

Let's see if that momentum will continue in this week's Dakota Showcase here in Sioux Falls as the Jackrabbits get set to face North Dakota State on Thursday, North Dakota Friday, and South Dakota Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

For the ladies, it was the junior Myah Selland in huge wins over No. 18 Gonzaga and Creighton. Selland came away with 35 points in the two games. But most impressive was her 3-pointer to send the Zag game into overtime.

SDSU women will have ESPN+ time this Thursday night and hope to keep their win streak alive against Kansas State. Tip time is 6:30 PM.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app