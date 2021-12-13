SDSU Off to the FCS Playoff Semi Finals Once Again

The South Dakota State football team has had a very special 2021 fall season and it became even more special on Saturday in Philadelphia.

SDSU defeated Villanova 35-21 after putting together a dominating second half that included a 21-0 run after halftime.

The Jacks trailed at the half 21-14, but got a great drive to start the second half which resulted in a touchdown to tie it at 21-21.

SDSU would tack on 14 more unanswered points and end with a 14 point win to advance in the playoffs.

Get our free mobile app

Now, SDSU finds themselves in a very familiar place as they are knocking on the door of another trip to the National Championship game as they are set to battle in the semi-finals.

South Dakota State will travel to Montana State for a 1 PM kick-off on Saturday as the Bobcats advanced past defending champ Sam Houston State this weekend.

If South Dakota State is able to win, they will take on either North Dakota State or James Madison in the Championship Game in Frisco, TX.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their current roster and news surrounding their upcoming playoff game, you can visit their website.