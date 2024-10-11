SDSU Fans Can You Ace This Photo Quiz?
Calling all Jackrabbit fans. And, I mean life-long-dedicated-fear-the-ears fans! Your SDSU Jacks have made headlines for generations. From the State level to Professional Sports careers.
Do you think you have what it takes to take the SDSU Fan Quiz?
Below, see how you do up against your alumni family. Perfect score is 100 points.
Are You Smarter Than A Jackrabbit Fan
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
#1 Pierre Strong Jr.
#2 Caleb Thielbar
#3 Wayne Rasmussen
#4 Adam Vinatieri
#5 Adam Timmerman
#6 Kayla Braffet
#7 Jim Woster
#8 Macy Miller
#9 Kristina Martin
#10 Lori Bocklund
Bonus: Les Tuma
