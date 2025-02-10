SDSU Remains Undefeated in Summit League, Still Outside Top 25

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women are in the midst of another stellar season both in and out of conference but still fell short of a ranking in this week's AP Top 25.

The Jackrabbits picked up just one more vote in this week's release, and still sit firmly in the 'receiving votes' category.

The Jacks are 21-3, 11-0 in conference, and rank among the top teams in the country in several key statistical categories.

Despite the success, the Jackrabbits received just 7 votes in this week's poll. Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:

Associated Press Women's Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses

Team Record 1. UCLA (31) 23-0 2. Notre Dame 21-2 3. Texas 24-2 4. South Carolina 22-2 5. LSU 25-1 6. Southern Cal 21-2 7. UConn 22-3 8. Kentucky 19-2 9. Ohio State 20-3 10. NC State 19-4 11. TCU 22-3 12. North Carolina 21-4 13. Duke 19-5 14. Kansas State 22-3 15. Tennessee 17-6 16. Oklahoma 17-6 17. Maryland 19-5 18. West Virginia 19-4 19. Georgia Tech 20-4 20. Oklahoma State 19-4 21. Alabama 20-5 22. Michigan State 18-5 23. Florida State 19-5 24. Creighton 20-4 25. Baylor 20-5

Others receiving votes: California 38, Illinois 22, Vanderbilt 20, Utah 14, South Dakota State 7, Michigan 6, Richmond 5, Ole Miss 4, Columbia 3, Harvard 2, Grand Canyon 1, Louisville 1

The Jackrabbits take on North Dakota State on the road Wednesday Night (7pm) before returning home to host rival South Dakota on Saturday afternoon (2pm).

Sources: ESPN.com and GoJacks.com

