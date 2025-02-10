SDSU Remains Undefeated in Summit League, Still Outside Top 25
The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women are in the midst of another stellar season both in and out of conference but still fell short of a ranking in this week's AP Top 25.
The Jackrabbits picked up just one more vote in this week's release, and still sit firmly in the 'receiving votes' category.
The Jacks are 21-3, 11-0 in conference, and rank among the top teams in the country in several key statistical categories.
Despite the success, the Jackrabbits received just 7 votes in this week's poll. Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:
Associated Press Women's Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses
|Team
|Record
|1. UCLA (31)
|23-0
|2. Notre Dame
|21-2
|3. Texas
|24-2
|4. South Carolina
|22-2
|5. LSU
|25-1
|6. Southern Cal
|21-2
|7. UConn
|22-3
|8. Kentucky
|19-2
|9. Ohio State
|20-3
|10. NC State
|19-4
|11. TCU
|22-3
|12. North Carolina
|21-4
|13. Duke
|19-5
|14. Kansas State
|22-3
|15. Tennessee
|17-6
|16. Oklahoma
|17-6
|17. Maryland
|19-5
|18. West Virginia
|19-4
|19. Georgia Tech
|20-4
|20. Oklahoma State
|19-4
|21. Alabama
|20-5
|22. Michigan State
|18-5
|23. Florida State
|19-5
|24. Creighton
|20-4
|25. Baylor
|20-5
Others receiving votes: California 38, Illinois 22, Vanderbilt 20, Utah 14, South Dakota State 7, Michigan 6, Richmond 5, Ole Miss 4, Columbia 3, Harvard 2, Grand Canyon 1, Louisville 1
The Jackrabbits take on North Dakota State on the road Wednesday Night (7pm) before returning home to host rival South Dakota on Saturday afternoon (2pm).
Sources: ESPN.com and GoJacks.com
