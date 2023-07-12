SDSU Pitcher Ryan Bourassa Signs MLB Contract

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota State pitcher Ryan Bourassa signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves, following the conclusion of the Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon.

A native of West Fargo, North Dakota, Bourassa was a prolific strikeout pitcher in his three seasons as a Jackrabbit, finishing in a tie for fourth in program history with 191 strikeouts in 125 innings pitched. His ratio of 13.75 strikeouts per nine innings pitched is the highest among SDSU pitchers who have logged more than 75 career innings.

Honored on the all-Summit League First Team in 2022, Bourassa handled the closer's role each of the past two seasons and ended his career fourth on the all-time saves chart with 15.

