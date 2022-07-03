SDSU Sponsors FREE Concerts at Levitt in Sioux Falls this Summer

The Levitt at the Falls has been providing some great music and entertainment options for free in Sioux Falls for a couple of years and it continues to be a wonderful addition to the area.

Those concerts are FREE due to the great support of so many local businesses and organizations.

South Dakota State University is one of those sponsors who is making the music and entertainment free for those who attend the Levitt at the Falls.

SDSU sponsored 5 different concerts, with two more dates on the calendar this Summer.

The two remaining concerts are:

Country Series: July 23 - The Wilder Blue and Little Joe McCarthy (opener)

Funk & Blues Series: Aug. 11 - Eddie 9V and Kobe Jordan (opener)

Here is the complete release from South Dakota State on sponsoring the concerts.

Jackrabbits from across the region are invited to a series of five free concerts this summer in Sioux Falls as part of Levitt at the Falls. The partnership between South Dakota State University and the Sioux Falls non-profit is an initiative of SDSU Connect, a university task force that includes a broad range of campus partners.

The concerts include:

Homegrown Series: June 24 - Brian Hanegan Quintet and Better Ride (opener)

World Music Series: June 25 - Joropo Band and Sury Norte (opener)

Rock & Roll Series: July 2 - The Yawpers and Cardboard Saints (opener)

SDSU Connect engages South Dakota's largest, most comprehensive university with Sioux Falls and its land-grant mission that serves its citizens and communities while providing them the benefits of higher education. The committee is focused on creating meaningful connections to individuals, organizations and communities in the state's largest and fastest-growing city.

Levitt at the Falls is part of the national network of outdoor music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of the communities they are in and bringing together families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. The venue's mission and the work of SDSU Connect align well and will make a strong impact on SDSU.

Attendees can pick up university swag items at the SDSU-sponsored tent and engage with alumni, friends and future Jackrabbits at the free event.

The Levitt Shell Sioux Falls lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. each night, with music beginning at 7 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served with lawn chairs available to rent for $5. Audience members are allowed to bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages, and food truck vendors will be on-site and alcoholic beverages can be purchased from vendors. Pets are allowed on a leash.

For more information on the Levitt at the Falls, their other events and news surrounding ways you can give back as well, you can visit their website.