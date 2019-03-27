SDSU Tags Eric Henderson as Their Next Head Mens Basketball Coach

It didn't take long for South Dakota State University to find their next head coach as they decided to stay in house with their next hire to replace T.J. Otzelberger.

SDSU announced on Wednesday night that they were promoting Eric Henderson to head coach of their men's basketball team.

Henderson had been serving as Associate Head Coach under Otzelberger with the Jacks.

Prior to SDSU, Henderson was an assistant coach at NDSU and Wayne State while serving as a head coach in the prep ranks in Wisconsin as well.

Otzelberger took the UNLV job offiicially on Wednesday and SDSU turned around and made their new hire the same day.

According to GoJacks.com, Henderson had this to say about the new opportunity.

"It is an honor to be selected as the next head coach at South Dakota State and to continue to work with an exceptional group of student-athletes, coaches and administrators who have high expectations. Through our hard work, we will make Jackrabbit Nation proud of the product on the floor, performance in the classroom and the impact we can make in the community."

Jacks fans should feel very comfortable about the hire, because not only is there the familiarity factor but their Athletic Director is one of the best in the business and if Eric Henderson was the right choice for Justin Sell, it should the right choice for SDSU fans too.