SDSU’s Adam Bock Headlines Returning FCS Linebacker List

There are many reasons for optimism this season for fans of South Dakota State Jackrabbit football.

One of those reasons is the return of high quality players and people in important positions. As we've discussed before, Hero Sports compiles their rankings of returning players at the FCS level by position, and one Jackrabbit has caught the publication's eye.

SDSU's Adam Bock was named to the Top 25 returning FCS Linebackers list, and is right near the top.

South Dakota State v Minnesota Getty Images loading...

Bock is ranked second on the list, trailing just Patrick O'Connell of Montana.

Here is the top 5 along with area players that made the top 25:

1) Patrick O'Connell, Montana

2) Adam Bock, South Dakota State

3) Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham

4) Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

5) Stone Snyder, VMI

10) Spencer Cuvelier, UNI

13) Brock Mogensen, North Dakota

15) Bryce Flater, UNI

24) James Kazcor, North Dakota State

Last season, Bock finished with 125 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

He'll look to remain a leader this year for the SDSU defense, which could be one of the top units in the country. The Jacks open the season on the road at Iowa.

For more on the Jackrabbits, including their complete schedule, visit the Official Site.

Source: Hero Sports