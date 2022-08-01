SDSU’s Adam Bock Headlines Returning FCS Linebacker List
There are many reasons for optimism this season for fans of South Dakota State Jackrabbit football.
One of those reasons is the return of high quality players and people in important positions. As we've discussed before, Hero Sports compiles their rankings of returning players at the FCS level by position, and one Jackrabbit has caught the publication's eye.
SDSU's Adam Bock was named to the Top 25 returning FCS Linebackers list, and is right near the top.
Bock is ranked second on the list, trailing just Patrick O'Connell of Montana.
Here is the top 5 along with area players that made the top 25:
1) Patrick O'Connell, Montana
2) Adam Bock, South Dakota State
3) Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham
4) Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross
5) Stone Snyder, VMI
10) Spencer Cuvelier, UNI
13) Brock Mogensen, North Dakota
15) Bryce Flater, UNI
24) James Kazcor, North Dakota State
Last season, Bock finished with 125 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 15 games.
He'll look to remain a leader this year for the SDSU defense, which could be one of the top units in the country. The Jacks open the season on the road at Iowa.
For more on the Jackrabbits, including their complete schedule, visit the Official Site.
Source: Hero Sports
Worst Places to Live in South Dakota