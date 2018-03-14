In the state of South Dakota, Mike Daum is a real big deal and after the NCAA Tournament, that could be the case nationally as well.

Daum continues to catch the eye of NBA scouts and most certainly his opponents, but right before his latest trip to the big dance, he has caught the eye of Sports Illustrated as well.

SI.com writer Greg Bishop wrote a great piece this week about the "Dauminator" and the Jackrabbits being a great Cinderella story to root for this March.

For that story to play itself out, the Jacks will have to pull off 12/5 upset over Ohio State.

We all know how the 12/5 matchup tends to produce a ton of upsets over the years, so there is a very good chance SDSU could be the latest Cinderella story.

The Buckeyes and the Jackrabbits play on TNT at 3pm CT on Thursday as their head coach and Summit League Coach of the Year TJ Otzelberger pointed out on Twitter.