Seahawks Announce Status for Geno Smith, Walker vs. Minnesota

If the Seattle Seahawks are going to defeat the visiting Vikings on Sunday afternoon, they'll need as many of their playmakers as possible.

Quarterback Geno Smith and running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet were all battling injuries to begin the week, but we now have some clarity in regard to their availability on Sunday.

Smith injured his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers, but he was able to practice all of this week and he has no injury designation on the team’s final injury report ahead of Week 16. Smith has not missed a start this season. Running backs Zach Charbonnet (oblique), wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder), and running back Ken Walker III (calf) are also without injury designations.

The Vikings are going to have to beat the Seahawks at their best on Sunday, as they will be nearly at full strength for the matchup.

As for the Vikings, here's what their current injury report looks like:

Kickoff from Seattle is set for 3:05 on Sunday afternoon.

