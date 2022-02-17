Second Sioux Falls Police Officer Arrested for Child Pornography

In less than two weeks, two Sioux Falls police officers have been arrested for child pornography and fired from their job.

On Wednesday, February 16, Matthew Alan Jock was arrested and charged with five counts of possession, distribution, or manufacturing of child pornography, according to Dakota News Now.

Sioux Falls police chief Jon Thum addressed the media on Thursday.

“While these are actions committed by an individual, they are a violation of trust and have done damage to this community and this department. And that can’t be taken lightly,” Thum said. “When much trust is given, much is expected, and these clearly aren’t actions that reflect that trust.”

The investigation into Jock started in mid-January when the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off to a Kik account that had child pornography video on it. That tip led authorities to an IP address that was located on the Lincoln County side of Sioux Falls.

A search warrant was executed at Jock's residence on Wednesday and questioned him about the Kik account and material. He described one of the videos found on the account.

If convicted of the possession, distribution, or manufacturing of child pornography charges, the class 4 felonies could be punishable by up to ten years in prison.

The Sioux Falls Fraternal Order of Police Council issued a statement after Jock's arrest.

“These actions do not reflect the culture of the many dedicated sergeants and officers in our membership,” the statement said. “The Labor Council and its members are grateful for the professional and expedient work done by investigators in these matters."

On February 8, 2022, it was reported that twenty-eight-year-old Luke Schaue, a now-former Sioux Falls police officer, was arrested for "attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene materials to minors."