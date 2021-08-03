See How An Old Grain Bin In Iowa Became A Rustic Airbnb

Le Mars, Iowa is not only known as the "ice cream capital of the world," but it also features one of the more unique Airbnb rentals you will find in the Midwest. Greg and Ronda converted an old grain bin into The Grain Bin Lodge and Retreat. Why? Perhaps the real question is why not!

According to the listing, the 30-foot diameter grain bin was converted using reclaimed barn wood and corn crib lumber. Rustic chic comes to mind as antiques dominate the 1,200 square foot interior. The main floor is 700 square feet and features a full bath, retro kitchenette, a love seat, a smart TV, and a dining area. The upper loft is 500 square feet and features three beds.

The property sits on 10 acres. You're sure to see some wildlife and songbirds as you explore the seven acres of trees. When you're done, sit back and relax near the fire pit.

Stay in the Grain Bin Lodge and Retreat for $110 per night before fees.

Carole said, "This is a must-stay if in the area. It is amazing what Greg and Ronda did with a grain bin! Super clean and super cool."

Richard said, "Great place to stay. Very quiet, very clean, and comfortable. We loved everything and will definitely return!"

Harley said, "Awesome rustic place. Peaceful and quiet. Very unique setting. Great host."

Grain Bin Lodge And Retreat

