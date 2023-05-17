See You at the Dome! South Dakota Football Season Tix on Sale

USD Football fans that have been patiently waiting for tickets for the upcoming season of action at the Dakota Dome to go on sale can now rest easy.

As of today, tickets are now on sale for the 2023 South Dakota Coyote Football season.

Per a release at GoYotes.com:

Get our free mobile app

Six home games that include the Dakota Days game with Murray State (Oct. 7) and the South Dakota Showdown Series with South Dakota State (Oct. 28) are featured in South Dakota football's 2023 season ticket packages. Season tickets start at $170 and are available now through GoYotes.com and the Coyote Ticket Office (605-677-5959).

Kickoff for the 2023 South Dakota Coyote season is on the road as USD travels to face Missouri on September 2nd.

Here are the home games on the Yotes schedule:

Saturday, September 9th - vs. St. Thomas

Saturday, September 16th - vs. Lamar

Saturday, October 7th - vs. Murray State

Saturday, October 14th - vs. Youngstown State

Saturday, October 28th - vs. South Dakota State

Saturday, November 11th - vs. North Dakota

It should be another fun season of action from the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, as the Yotes look for a rebound after a 3-8 finish a season ago.

USD Coyote Football finished last season with a 3-2 mark inside the Dakota Dome.

Source: GoYotes