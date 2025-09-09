It was a costly week one win for the San Francisco 49ers, who have multiple big injuries to deal with in the wake of the game.

Tight End George Kittle, Quarterback Brock Purdy, and Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings are all dealing with injuries, with Kittle's being the most severe.

It was deemed severe enough for the team to officially place the veteran Tight End and Iowa Hawkeye alum on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

Per ProFootballTalk:

Kittle is being placed on IR on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Kittle suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s season-opening win over the Seahawks, playing only 21 of the team’s 76 offensive snaps.

READ MORE: McCarthy a Hero as Minnesota Comes Back to Beat Chicago

Kittle will be sidelined for at least four weeks while on IR. The 49ers also have Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges on their 53-man roster at tight end, with Brayden Willis on the practice squad.

Kittle and the 49ers will take to the road for a week two matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports