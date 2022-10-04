Sioux Falls #17, Augie Dropped From Latest AFCA Rankings

The Key to the City game brought its fair share of storylines this past week across the region and the NSIC conference. Following the win for USF over Augustana, both teams have moved substantially in the newest rankings from the AFCA.

USF has moved into the rankings for the first time this season, coming in at #17 after the 31-24 road win over the Vikings.

As for Augustana, after reaching a season-best ranking of #11 last week, they have fallen from the rankings entirely. The good news is that the Vikings are the 'first team out,' receiving the most votes outside of the top 25.

Here are the complete rankings from the American Football Coaches Association:

Dropped Out: Augustana (S.D.) (11), Valdosta St. (Ga.) (13), New Haven (Conn.) (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Augustana (S.D.), 117; New Haven (Conn.), 98; Benedict (S.C.), 57; Henderson St. (Ark.), 17; Limestone (S.C.), 14; Western Colorado, 14; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 10; Assumption (Mass.), 5; Davenport (Mich.), 5; Truman St. (Mo.), 4; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 3; Emporia St. (Kan.), 3; Minnesota St., 3.

The only other NSIC program in the rankings is Minnesota State, receiving 3 total votes at the bottom of the poll.

Next up for both teams, the Vikings take on Upper Iowa on the road on Saturday, while USF returns home to take on Southwest Minnesota State.

Source: AFCA.com

Get our free mobile app