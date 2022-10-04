Sioux Falls #17, Augie Dropped From Latest AFCA Rankings

Sioux Falls #17, Augie Dropped From Latest AFCA Rankings

USF vs Augustana - Via Jurgens Photography

The Key to the City game brought its fair share of storylines this past week across the region and the NSIC conference. Following the win for USF over Augustana, both teams have moved substantially in the newest rankings from the AFCA.

USF has moved into the rankings for the first time this season, coming in at #17 after the 31-24 road win over the Vikings.

As for Augustana, after reaching a season-best ranking of #11 last week, they have fallen from the rankings entirely. The good news is that the Vikings are the 'first team out,' receiving the most votes outside of the top 25.

Here are the complete rankings from the American Football Coaches Association:

Dropped Out: Augustana (S.D.) (11), Valdosta St. (Ga.) (13), New Haven (Conn.) (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Augustana (S.D.), 117; New Haven (Conn.), 98; Benedict (S.C.), 57; Henderson St. (Ark.), 17; Limestone (S.C.), 14; Western Colorado, 14; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 10; Assumption (Mass.), 5; Davenport (Mich.), 5; Truman St. (Mo.), 4; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 3; Emporia St. (Kan.), 3; Minnesota St., 3.

The only other NSIC program in the rankings is Minnesota State, receiving 3 total votes at the bottom of the poll.

Next up for both teams, the Vikings take on Upper Iowa on the road on Saturday, while USF returns home to take on Southwest Minnesota State.

Source: AFCA.com

Get our free mobile app

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: afca, Augie, Augustana, CFB, College Football, coo, Cougars, dii football, Football, Key To The City, Northern Sun, NSIC, Rankings, ranks, rivalry, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, USF, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls