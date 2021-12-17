Sioux Falls Adult Coed Volleyball League Deadline is Here

Get off the couch and away from the TV this winter and sign up for one of the City of Sioux Falls Indoor Volleyball Adult Coed Leagues. But you need to hurry. The deadline is Friday, December 17.

This winter you can be a part of three different leagues: Coed A, Coed B, and Coed Rec.

All three of these leagues will play on Sundays at Morningside Community Center beginning in January through April. The cost per team is $120.

Here is what you need to know about each league: B leagues are designed for teams with players having high school playing experience or teams that are moving up from recreational level and want to follow a strict interpretation of the rules. Recreation and C leagues are designed for teams with players who have minimal competitive experience.

If you need a little encouragement going into the winter volleyball leagues, watch the NCAA Championship Saturday, December 18 as Wisconsin will play Nebraska for the 2021 title.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: