Both of the Sioux Falls-based DII college football programs are out to strong starts this season, and that continued on Saturday.

The Augustana Vikings faced off with NSIC and DII newcomer Jamestown on Saturday, and ended up scoring a big win.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Augustana football team opened its NSIC schedule with a 37-7 victory over Jamestown on Saturday afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

The Vikings move to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the NSIC while the Jimmies drop their first ever DII game.

Gunnar Hensley was efficient, going 21 for 27 with 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns while tallying a 172.2 QB Rating. Jaxon Haynes had eight catches for 93 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career while Marcus Parker ran for his first two career touchdowns on three carries. Ryan Kenny and Max Grand spearheaded the backfield, running for 55 yards and a touchdown and 51 yards, respectively.

The Vikings hit the road for the first time next week, traveling to Bismarck for a 1 p.m., kickoff at UMary on Saturday.

As for the Cougars, they got quite the test from Northern State in their home opener, but fended off the Wolves when it mattered the most:

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Behind a dominant fourth-quarter surge, the University of Sioux Falls football team (2-0, 1-0 NSIC) captured a 42-28 win over Northern State (0-1, 0-1 NSIC) on Saturday evening at Bob Young Field. A crowd of 3,562 fans saw the Cougars use a balanced offensive attack and timely defensive stops to secure their first conference win of the 2025 season.

The Cougars took control in the fourth, stringing together three consecutive touchdown drives. Dean found Tann III on a 13-yard scoring pass before the Wolves briefly tied it again on a 68-yard quarterback keeper from Daniel Britt. From there, USF's ground game took over—Tann III added his third touchdown of the night on a bruising two-yard run, and Dean sealed the victory with a two-yard rushing score in the closing minutes.

The Cougars will look to make a statement as they hit the road to Bemidji State next weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00pm at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Sources: USFCougars.com and GoAugie.com