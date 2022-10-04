Sioux Falls Christian Remains #1 in Latest HS Volleyball Rankings

There wasn't a ton of shake up in the latest South Dakota Media High School Volleyball poll. There is just one new team in the rankings between all classes following another week of action.

That team is Sioux Falls Lincoln, after the Patriots picked up a pair of straight-set sweeps over Huron and Mitchell this past week.

As for the top teams in each class, they all stayed put. Sioux Falls Washington (AA), Sioux Falls Christian (A), and Warner (B) remain the top programs in each class.

Here are the complete rankings from the South Dakota Media poll:

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (8) 8-1 64 1

2. O'Gorman (6) 11-3 61 2

3. Harrisburg 12-2 43 3

4. S.F. Jefferson 7-3 24 5

5. S.F. Lincoln 11-4 17 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (12-5) 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (14) 15-4 70 1

2. Dakota Valley 13-5 55 2

3. Wagner 18-2 37 3

4. Canton 14-1 23 4

5. Platte-Geddes 15-4 11 5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (20-5) 7

Elkton-Lake Benton (17-2) 5

Miller (19-2) 2

CLASS B

1. Warner (14) 25-2 70 1

2. Chester Area 16-5 51 2

3. Burke 22-3 37 4

4. Northwestern 14-8 33 3

5. Wolsey-Wessington 16-3 18 5

We're in the final month of the regular season, as every program across the state braces for the stretch run as the postseason looms.