Sioux Falls Cougar Duo DeBoer and Grubb Reunited at Bama

Following an immensely successful 2023 season at the University of Washington, Ryan Grubb and Kalen DeBoer ultimately went their separate ways for a season.

Grubb opted to take a shot in the NFL as the offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, while DeBoer took over at Alabama following the retirement of Nick Saban.

Just a short year later, the duo is now reunited in Tuscaloosa.

Grubb was let go after just one season with the Seahawks, and surely had options as to how and where to continue his coaching career.

Per ProFootballTalk, Grubb has caught on with his old Head Coach once again:

DeBoer has re-hired Grubb, Alabama’s Name, Image and Likeness Collective announced Sunday. It is unclear what Nick Sheridan’s role with the team will be after he spent 2024 as the school’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Grubb served as DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington.

It is presumed that Grubb will serve as the team's offensive coordinator in 2025.

The Crimson Tide finished this past season with a 9-4 record, and were 21st in scoring, averaging 34.5 points per game.

Grubb was on staff with the USF Cougars from 2007-2013, and also played and coached in Brookings at South Dakota State. DeBoer coached at USF from 1997-2009 after an impressive multi-sport career as a Cougar.

