Things are looking up for the Sioux Falls Cougar football program following an inspiring 8-3 finish to last season that ended with the team falling just short of a playoff appearance.

It's now year number three under Coach Jim Glogowski, and team is gearing up for a 5-game home slate in the 2025 season.

Season tickets for Cougar football are now on sale

The Cougars are once again guided offensively by Quarterback Camden Dean, who finished last season with 31 total touchdowns. It should be another exciting season for the Cougars both here in Sioux Falls and out on the road.

The season begins on the road for USF on Thursday, August 28th when the Cougars take on Black Hills State in Spearfish. The home opener against Northern State follows on Saturday, September 6th.

Here's a look at the complete schedule:

