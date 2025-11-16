The Sioux Falls Cougar football team grinded its way through a tough 2025 campaign, and met adversity with strength throughout.

That theme continued on Saturday with a resounding win to finish the campaign with a 7-4 record.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Sioux Falls Football Team (7-4, 6-4 NSIC) wrapped up the 2025 season with an impressive and complete 34–18 win over Concordia–St. Paul this afternoon at Sea Foam Stadium. The victory secured USF's seventh win of the year and cemented the Cougars' 13th winning season since joining NCAA Division II and 30th over 31 seasons.

First Half: Big Plays Set the Tone

After forcing a defensive stop on CSP's opening drive, USF immediately shifted momentum. On 3rd-and-9 from their own 21, quarterback Tate Schafer hit Isaiah Emanuel in stride deep down the right sideline for a 79-yard touchdown, giving the Cougars an early 6–0 lead and marking Emanuel's longest catch of the season.

USF continued to dictate the pace. Early in the second quarter, Schafer capped a 9-play, 80-yard drive by finding Bubba Tann III out of the backfield for a 10-yard touchdown reception, extending the lead to 13–0. The Golden Bears responded with a scoring drive of their own to cut the lead to 13–6, but the Cougars weren't done.

Late in the half, the Cougars marched 59 yards as Shafer connected with Dahlton Wood for a 21-yard pass before scampering in for a one-yard rushing touchdown with 0:34 left in the second quarter. USF took a 20–6 advantage into halftime beforing having to kickoff to start the second half.

Second Half: CSP Pushes Back, USF Slams the Door

Concordia–St. Paul made things interesting in the third quarter, stringing together two scoring drives to pull within 20–18. The Golden Bears found success on the ground, briefly swinging momentum in their direction, but USF responded the way a seasoned team should — with physicality, patience, and explosive finishing.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars leaned on Tann III, who carried two times on an 8-play drive before breaking loose for a 15-yard touchdown run, restoring a two-score lead at 27–18.

On the next possession, senior running back Jordan Smith delivered the dagger. Taking a handoff on 2nd-and-4, Smith burst through a crease up the middle and outran the secondary for a 52-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 34–18 and igniting the USF sideline. The defense shut out CSP the rest of the way, sealing the season-ending road win.

Defensively, London Kolb led USF with seven tackles, while Sinn Brennan recorded the team's lone sack. The Cougars were strong on third down and tightened up in the red zone, holding CSP scoreless in the fourth quarter and to just 71 yards through the air all afternoon.

Record Book Update: Brown Jr. Moves Into Elite Company

With one reception on the afternoon, Hank Brown Jr. officially finished his season with 82 catches, placing him third in USF single-season history.

The only player ahead of him? Kalen DeBoer, one of the greatest receivers in program history with 83 receptions in 1995 and 99 receptions in 1996.

Brown Jr.'s 2025 campaign now sits among the most productive seasons ever by a Cougar wideout, solidifying him as one of the NSIC's premier pass-catchers.

