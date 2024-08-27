Sioux Falls Coo FB Coach Glogowski Comments on QB1, St. Thomas

The Sioux Falls Cougar football journey in 2024 begins on Thursday night with a road date in the Twin Cities against St. Thomas.

The Coo finished last year with a mark of 3-8 and are aiming for significant improvement this Fall behind several returning starters and a bigger Senior class.

Coach Jim Glogowski returns for year two guiding the program and will join Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO every Monday in-season at roughly 11:20 am.

Earlier this week, Coach Glo joined the show to talk about the season ahead and the challenge that St. Thomas presents on Thursday night.

First, he commented on the Quarterback situation, as there are currently two players on the roster (Adam Mullen and Camden Dean) with starting experience:

Dean will get the nod come Thursday. Dean tossed 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season, and also ran for 6 more scores.

As for Thursday's opponent, here's what Coach had to say about the challenge that St. Thomas presents:

St. Thomas and USF collide on Thursday Night at 6:00 from St. Paul.

The Coo take on Northern State on the road a week from Saturday before opening the home slate against UMary on Saturday, September 14th at 1:00 at Bob Young Field.

For all things Cougar football, visit the official site below.

Source: USF Cougars