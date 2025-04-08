Sioux Falls FB to Host Nebraska Kearney in Spring Game Saturday

The Sioux Falls Cougars are coming off of an impressive turnaround season in 2024, finishing with a mark of 8-3 and just short of a playoff appearance.

Expectations are high once again this season in Sioux Falls, and the season officially gets underway on Saturday with the Spring Game.

The Coo will play host to Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday in their annual showcase:

All of the action begins at Bob Young Field at 2:30pm!

As mentioned in the post above, Saturday is the perfect day to renew your season tickets, or purchase for the first time.

It will be the official start to year #3 calendar under Coach Jim Glogowski on Saturday, and the regular season will get underway this Fall when the Cougars travel to take on Black Hills State on Thursday, August 28th. The home opener for the Coo is set for the following Saturday, September 6th against Northern State.

Sources: USF Cougars on Twitter and USFCougars.com

