Update:

Dakota News Now reports that an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon for the suspect, 18-year-old Asher Wayne Parks from Sioux Falls. The warrant is for Murder 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree, Manslaughter 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault, and Attempted Robbery 1st Degree. The warrant carries a $1,000,000 bond.

Original Article:

Sioux Falls Police say a 19-year-old was the victim of a shooting, marking the first homicide of the year in the city.

Police say the shooting took place at around 12:38 am on Tuesday at an apartment in the 200 block of North French Avenue. Dakota News Now reports that two teens were engaged in an argument. Police say the suspect produced a pistol and allegedly shot the victim. The victim's mother was in the house at the time and she called the police. The victim was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital and was pronounced dead.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect left the apartment and was found by police a couple of hours later walking in the area near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue. Police took the suspect into custody without incident. He is only being detained at this time pending charges. The police are in communication with the State's Attorney's Office to determine what charges are appropriate based upon evidence from the investigation.

Police say they found a weapon that they believe could be the one used in the shooting. Police won't know exactly how many times the victim was shot until an autopsy is performed. It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the shooting until a toxicology report is filed in a few weeks.

Police say the names of the victim and suspect will be released at a later time.