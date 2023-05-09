Sioux Falls Guiness World Record Pickleball Attempt This Week

It's no secret that pickleball has taken the nation by storm, with an estimated 38 million people having played the sport in the past year alone. And here in Sioux Falls, pickleball has a developed hundreds of devoted players.

This Sunday, May 14, Sioux Falls Fire Captain Patrick Duffy will be part of a four-some who will participate in a game of pickleball against two players who will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for Fastest Time to Play a Game of Pickleball in all 48 Contiguous States.

Dean Matt and Shannon Yeager are two pilots and pickleball enthusiasts from Florida who are embarking on this remarkable journey, in an effort to showcase the tapestry of pickleball across the country.

Their ambitious plan includes playing in various venues, ranging from private clubs to public courts, from stadiums where professionals compete to private residences. They even have plans to play on an airport tarmac.

Cole Angelo with the Sioux Falls Area Pickleball says, “this is a once in a lifetime accomplishment that we, as a city and organization, are more than happy to be involved with! Pickleball is growing at a crazy rate, to fly and play in 48 states in 48 days takes a lot of ambition and passion!”

The 48-48-48 Pickleball challenge will happen in Sioux Falls at Riverdale Park 2000 East 24th Street on May 14th at 7PM.

For more information on pickleball in Sioux Falls, call Cole Angelo at 605-595-2199.