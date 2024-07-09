SPLASH TIME-Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Parties Begin This Week

Canva

We're well into summer and the days ahead are about to get warmer. More opportunities to enjoy the heat outside in Sioux Falls begin this week as Summer Hydrant Block Parties are about to begin.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Party Is Back

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec
Morningside Park - July 11

Beginning July 11 city employees from several departments will kick off the season at Morningside Park, 2500 South Bahnson Avenue where you can cool off and splash, enjoy games and music. The Sioux Falls Hydrant parties are kid friendly for all ages.

Prairie Meadows Park - July 18

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec
6805 S. Grange Ave 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Granite Valley Park - July 25

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec
1601 E 69th St N 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Whispering Woods Park - August 1

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec
5820 S Bahnson Avenue 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Galway Park - August 8

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec
7420 W. 64th St. 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Bring your own chairs, a blanket, and a picnic basket.

The summer Sioux Falls Hydrant block parties are a celebration where Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, The Fire, Police, & Health Departments, and Siouxland Libraries come together to build community relationships and support by bringing water activities closer to neighborhoods throughout the city.

