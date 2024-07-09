SPLASH TIME-Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Parties Begin This Week

If you were born last century...you know, in the nineteen hundreds (ugh)...you may have spent a summer evening in the car watching movies. I don't mean on your phone, I mean at the drive-in movie theater!









The East Park didn't make it out of the '70s, closing in 1978. The Starlite survived long enough to see the birth of home video, closing in 1985.









Drive-in movies had a bit of a resurgence during the pandemic. They were a way to go out and do something social without getting out of your car.





If you tried one during that time, or you remember the fun of a warm summer evening watching movies on that giant screen there are still places in South Dakota and around Sioux Falls you can do it.