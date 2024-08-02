Sioux Falls Indoor Volleyball League Registration Is Here
It's time to bring your volleyball game indoors for the fall and winter season as the Sioux Falls Adult Volleyball Leagues are set to begin play the week of October 28 and go through March for a 12-week season with a single-elimination tournament.
Add a night of Sioux Falls Indoor Volleyball to your weekly schedule between your poker nights, hot yoga, and football. This is an excellent chance to play with the adults.
There are men's leagues, women's leagues, and coed leagues. Matches are played at Sioux Falls schools and community centers in the city. You also have the choice of a Sunday league.
All players must be 18 years old and out of high school.
Interested teams must register.
