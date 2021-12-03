Sioux Falls Is Getting Another Chipotle Already?

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since Chipotle opened its doors here in Sioux Falls. I do remember the day though. It was a cloudy, dreary Friday just before Christmas and I was leaving work much later than normal.

I was thinking about what to do for supper. I remembered that Chipotle had opened and I thought, "Why not?".

At that time, Empire Place was pretty much a construction zone with Chipotle in the middle of it. So I found my way to the store only to be disappointed by the fact that the drive-thru wasn't open.

Get our free mobile app

So I got myself to go in and order. This was still deep in the heart of our pandemic, so everyone in line, (thankfully) was wearing a mask. The line moved quickly. I was in and out of the door in about 8 minutes. So - -happy ending!

Truthfully I expected to encounter a line out the door, but they had been open a few weeks by then, so it was a pleasant experience.

Now, according to Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan via Pigeon605, a second Chipotle is coming to the booming Eastside of the city. (Adopt your own pigeon at Pigeon605, and let it fly! It always comes back with great stuff).

The restaurant has -

...submitted a plan for a store at the northeast corner of Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue. The plan shows a 2,300-square-foot space.

No word on when they'll be breaking ground, or when the Mexican food favorite will be opening, or - - serving up their first barbacoa enchilada with brown rice, pinto beans, roasted chili corn salsa, guac, sour cream, cheese, and lettuce. But my guess is- -pretty soon!

Sources: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan via pigeon605

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants