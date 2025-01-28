Sioux Falls Jefferson Standout Lands Massive CFB Offer
It's safe to say that it has been a big past few weeks for Sioux Falls native Eddie Whiting.
The Sioux Falls Jefferson football standout has had many scholarship offers in recent memory, and that includes a massive one announced on Tuesday.
The University of Alabama has now joined the chat.
The Crimson Tide joined Nebraska, Iowa State, Auburn, Colorado, and Kansas as teams that have offered the class of 2026 star.
Here's the official post confirming the news:
At 6'6" and 230 pounds, Whiting already has the size and frame that most colleges dream about for a future collegiate Tight End.
According to 247Sports, Whiting is the 3rd rated prospect in the State of South Dakota in the Class of 2026, and the #38 Tight End nationwide. He is listed as a three-star recruit.
Sources: Eddie Whiting 247Sports and Eddie Whiting Twitter
