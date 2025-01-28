Sioux Falls Jefferson Standout Lands Massive CFB Offer

It's safe to say that it has been a big past few weeks for Sioux Falls native Eddie Whiting.

The Sioux Falls Jefferson football standout has had many scholarship offers in recent memory, and that includes a massive one announced on Tuesday.

The University of Alabama has now joined the chat.

Get our free mobile app

The Crimson Tide joined Nebraska, Iowa State, Auburn, Colorado, and Kansas as teams that have offered the class of 2026 star.

Here's the official post confirming the news:

At 6'6" and 230 pounds, Whiting already has the size and frame that most colleges dream about for a future collegiate Tight End.

According to 247Sports, Whiting is the 3rd rated prospect in the State of South Dakota in the Class of 2026, and the #38 Tight End nationwide. He is listed as a three-star recruit.

Sources: Eddie Whiting 247Sports and Eddie Whiting Twitter

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: