When the 2022 Mardi Gras celebrations fill the streets of New Orleans next week on 'Fat Tuesday' (March 1), folks in Sioux Falls will be 1,200 miles away geographically and, in the opinion of one website, light-years away from the festivities that surround the traditional end of Carnival season.

Lawn Love has South Dakota's largest city among the worst places in America for Mardi Gras.

Based on three key criteria, Sioux Falls is in the bottom ten - 191st out of 200 cities.

In the Partying Category, Sioux Falls could only manage a 192 ranking for Mardi Gras Events and party supply stores.

We were slightly better in the Community Interest category (178th), which tracked Mardi Gras Google searches.

Our best showing, 155th, was in the Eating and Drinking category, which tracks establishments serving Cajun and Creole food per square mile.

But what we lack in quantity of food options, we make up for in quality.

Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen (downtown) has New Orleans Blackened Shrimp, Catfish Tacos, Shrimp Tacos, Catfish and Fries, Jambalaya, Catfish Po'Boy, and Fried Chicken Po'Boy on the menu.

Grille 26 (26th Street & Western Avenue) has Alligator Cake Po'Boy, Fried Shrimp Po'Boy, Shrimp and Crawfish Jambalaya, Chicken and Tasso Jambalaya, and Shrimp and Grits on the menu.

And if you're looking for a Mardi Gras staple, King Cake, check out Breadsmith, which will have the coffee cake and cinnamon roll combo, iced in yellow, green and purple available on Fat Tuesday.

