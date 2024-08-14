Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Awards Best of Show

Celebrating its 21st year, SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has become the world's largest annual exhibit of public sculptures. Since 2010 hundreds of artists have been chosen to exhibit their finest work to be displayed where the public can view and enjoy year-round.

Recently, the 2024 SculptureWalk Best of Show sculpture winner was announced. The winning sculpture is “Gone to Seed” by artist Nathan Johansen.

Johansen's winning sculpture will be on display in front of J.H. & Sons in downtown Sioux Falls into the spring of 2025.

Gone to Seed will eventually find a different location as Johanson announced that SculptureWalk Sioux Falls confirms it will become part of the city’s permanent collection.

If you have attended this world-class exhibit over the years then you will find some of your favorites at the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science, the proud home of the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor near the entrance to the Visual Arts Center.

Industry experts select “Best of Show” awards, which honor works achieving the highest artistic merit and creativity. The city of Sioux Falls purchases the winning piece to be put on permanent display.

Congratulations to Nathan Johansen, and thank you to the many art enthusiasts who continue to support SculptureWalk Sioux Falls.

See you next May.

