Sioux Falls Skis: Where to Hit the Slopes this Winter

It’s certainly been less snowy than average in South Dakota thus far this winter, but it’s still the season to head out and hit the slopes. Here are some of the nearest places to ski and snowboard this season, as well as their prices for a fun day on the hill.

*I did my best to match prices based on similar experiences and tried to feature the closest options to our area. Weekend single-day rates are shown, and for a complete cost estimate, visit the links listed below!

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota

Terry Peak

Age 13-65 - $66

Age 6-12 - $50

Kids under 5 – Free with parent

Great Bear Ski Valley

Age 6+ - $33

Kids under 5 – Free with paid adult

North Dakota

Huff Hills Ski Area

Age 13-62 - $39

Age 6-12 - $29

Age 62+ - $29

attachment-karsten-winegeart-nFs98G05ZHM-unsplash attachment-karsten-winegeart-nFs98G05ZHM-unsplash loading...

Minnesota

Mount Kato Ski and Bike

Age 13-62 - $40-$55

Age 6-12 - $30-$42

Age 62+ - $30-$42

Powder Ridge

Adults (13+) - $40-$54

Kids and Seniors - $30-$42

Hyland Ski and Snowboard

Adults - $40

Youth - $36

Seniors $22

Buck Hill Ski Resort

Adults - $49-$54

Youth, Military, Seniors - $39-$44

Andes Tower Hills

Adults (Age 12+) - $50

Youth 11 and under, Seniors 62+ - $40

Kids Under 6 - $5

Iowa

Seven Oaks Recreation Area

Ages 13+ - $42

Ages 12 and under - $30

Mt. Crescent Ski Area

Ages 13+ - $44

Junior (6-12) - $39

Kids (5 and under) - $5

Seniors (65+) - $39

Our area provides a lot of options to hit the slopes this winter, whether for a first-timer or a tune-up on your ski and snowboard skills. As always, it’s best to have a review of safety before heading out. For a complete checklist, click here. Stay safe, stay warm, and most of all, have fun!