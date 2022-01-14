Sioux Falls Skyforce Acquire Two Time NBA Champion

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are off to a solid start to the 2022 NBA G League season with a 2-2 record and now are getting some major reinforcements to the roster.

The team announced on Friday the return of former NBA lottery pick and ultimate professional Brandon Knight as well as the addition of a two-time NBA Champion.

Former Miami Heat point guard and two-time NBA champ Mario Chalmers has joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Chalmers like Knight got a recent opportunity to restart his NBA career due to the ongoing COVID situation throughout the league and now will look to find another spot at the NBA level by going the G League route.

He won two NBA titles alongside LeBron James, Dwade, and Chris Bosh in Miami and has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, logging his last double-digit games during the 2017-2018 NBA season.

The expectation is that Chalmers and Knight will be in uniform for the two Skyforce games in Sioux Falls this weekend at the Sanford Pentagon.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their current roster, tickets to games or their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.