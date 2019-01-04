Sioux Falls Skyforce Nipped by Salt Lake City Stars in Another Nail-Biter

For the third straight game, the final minute held the key to victory as the Salt Lake City Stars scratched out a victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce 110-105.

It is safe to say that in every game this season, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (15-9) have been within striking distance during the fourth quarter. This game was no exception with the Stars (12-10) holding a 10-point lead in the final quarter, but eventually the two teams found themselves deadlocked in the final minute.

The winning bucket came on a catch-and-shoot from the left wing at considerable distance by Salt Lake City’s Trey Lewis with 23.6 seconds left. The ‘Force could not match it with one of their own and a pair of free throws concluded the scoring.

Rebounding was a key factor in the Stars securing the win especially getting 16 of their 52 boards on the offensive end. While both teams could admit to under-performing at the free throw line as the two teams both shot under 65 percent from the stripe.

Lewis finished with 21 points and Tyler Cavanaugh led the way for SLC with 23 points and 9 rebounds. Sioux Falls got 24 points out of Duncan Robinson and 18 from Charles Cooke III. Raphiael Putney scored 10 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked more shots (5) than all of the Stars players combined (4).

Sioux Falls will venture to Northern Arizona on Sunday for the second of four on the road trip. Salt Lake City has to wait for Thursday for the Oklahoma City Blue to come to town.