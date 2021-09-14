The Sioux Falls Skyforce will return to the Sanford Pentagon on Halloween night after sitting out the bubble 2020-2021 G League season.

Excitement is building for the return of Skyforce basketball in Sioux Falls and fans will have a chance to watch the team 25 times this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Sioux Falls will open with an exhibition home game on October 31 against the G League Ignite. The Ignite team is filled with elite top high school prospects and NBA veterans.

The Skyforce will play a majority of their home games on Saturday nights. Sioux Falls will host seven games on Saturdays this season. Thursday night will also be busy with six total home games.

Tuesday - 3 games

Thursday - 6 games

Friday - 4 games

Saturday - 7 games

Sunday - 5 games

Season tickets are available now through the Sioux Falls Skyforce office. Single-game ticket information will be released at a later date. More details about the team can be found here.

Here is the entire 2021-2022 season schedule. Bolded games are home dates.

October

Sun. 31 G LEAGUE IGNITE 3:00PM (exhibition)

November

Sat. 6 @ Iowa 7:00 PM

Mon. 8 @ Iowa 7:00 PM

Thurs. 11 GRAND RAPIDS 6:30 PM

Sat. 13 GRAND RAPIDS 7:00 PM

Sat. 27 CLEVELAND 7:00 PM

Sun. 28 CLEVELAND 3:00 PM

December

Fri. 3 FORT WAYNE 7:00 PM

Sat. 4 FORT WAYNE 7:00 PM

Tues. 7 @ Motor City 10:00 AM

Wed. 8 @ Motor City 6:00 PM

Sat. 11 @ Windy City 7:00 PM

Sun. 12 @ Windy City 5:00 PM

TBD* Showcase Cup* TBD*

TBD* Showcase Cup* TBD*

Wed. 29 @ Santa Cruz 9:00 PM

January

Sat. 1 SANTA CRUZ 7:00 PM

Tues. 4 SANTA CRUZ 6:30 PM

Thurs. 6 IOWA 6:30 PM

Sat. 8 @ Salt Lake City 8:00 PM

Mon. 10 @ Salt Lake City 8:00 PM

Wed. 12 @ Agua Caliente 9:00 PM

Sat. 15 MEMPHIS 7:00 PM

Sun. 16 MEMPHIS 3:00 PM

Tues. 18 SOUTH BAY 6:30 PM

Thurs. 20 @ Stockton 9:00 PM

Sun. 23 @ Stockton 2:00 PM

Tues. 25 @ Agua Caliente 9:00 PM

Thurs. 27 @ Austin 7:30 PM

February

Thurs. 3 AGUA CALIENTE 6:30 PM

Sun. 6 BIRMINGHAM 3:00 PM

Wed. 9 @ Oklahoma City 12:00 PM

Fri. 11 STOCKTON 7:00 PM

Sat. 12 SALT LAKE CITY 7:00 PM

Tues. 15 RIO GRANDE VALLEY 6:30 PM

Thurs. 17 RIO GRANDE VALLEY 6:30 PM

Wed. 23 @ Oklahoma City 7:00 PM

Sat. 26 @ Memphis 7:00 PM

March

Thurs. 3 TEXAS 6:30 PM

Fri. 4 TEXAS 7:00 PM

Sun. 6 @ Iowa 3:00 PM

Thurs. 10 AUSTIN 6:30 PM

Fri. 11 AUSTIN 7:00 PM

Tues. 15 @ Texas 7:00 PM

Thurs. 17 @ Rio Grande Valley 7:30 PM

Sun. 20 IOWA 3:00 PM

Tues. 22 @ Birmingham 7:00 PM

Wed. 23 @ Birmingham 7:00 PM

Sat. 26 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00 PM

Thurs. 31 @ South Bay 9:00 PM

April

Sat. 2 @ South Bay 7:00PM