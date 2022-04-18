Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Potter Earns NBA G-League Rookie Honor

The Sioux Falls Skyforce may have not had the season on the court as a team that they had imagined prior to the year, but some of the individuals on the roster certainly had a year to remember.

A handful of players from the Skyforce got call-ups throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season and received invaluable experience in the league.

While on the Skyforce team and not with an NBA club or the direct affiliate in the Miami Heat, you did see a lot of development throughout the entire roster.

One of those players who continually got better all season long was rookie big man Micah Potter.

On Monday, Potter was rewarded for those efforts with a spot on the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

This marks the first time since the 2018-19 season that the Skyforce has had a player named to the All-Rookie Team, with both Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten making the list that year.

The rookie out of Wisconsin, Potter joined the Skyforce as an affiliate player and averaged 17.2 points on 53.4 percent shooting, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 33 starts.

Additionally on the 2021-2022 NBA G League All-Rookie was South Bay Lakers guard Mac McClung, Motor City Cruise forward Luka Garza, Texas Legends guard Carlik Jones, and Delaware Blue Coats center, Charles Bassey.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their 2021-2022 roster, and news surrounding the organization, you can visit their team website.

