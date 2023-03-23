Sioux Falls Storm Adds Former USF Quarterback Kaden Walters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Storm Indoor Football Team announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday morning as training camp continues in preparation for the 2023 Indoor Football League Season.

Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs has added former University of Sioux Falls Quarterback Kaden Walters to the roster along with former Minot State Defensive Lineman Ellis Parr.

Walters is no stranger to the IFL. He appeared in nine games for the Northern Arizona Wranglers during the 2021 season, throwing 12 touchdowns and adding three rushing touchdowns to his stat line during his first professional season. The Dodge City, Kansas native sat out the 2022 season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Walters finished his collegiate career at USF ranking 9th all-time in school history in passing yards (4,505) and 9th all-time in total offense with 5,120 yards of offense. During his senior season, Walters led the NSIC in touchdowns (25) and completion percentage (61.1%).

Ellis Parr appeared in 33 games for Minot state during his collegiate career, racking up 96 tackles including 43 solo tackles over three seasons.

The team also announced that Offensive Lineman James Officer IV made his retirement official before the start of camp. Officer IV spent parts of two seasons with the Storm, making a playoff appearance during the 2021 IFL season.

Fans will have their first chance to meet the 2023 Sioux Falls Storm team on Sunday March 26th from 2-5 pm at Frontier Climbing and Fitness. There will be a live podcast recording along with an autograph session and photo opportunities. This event is FREE and open to the general public.

Tickets for the 2023 Sioux Falls Storm Indoor Football season are on sale now!. The 2023 regular season includes seven home games, with the home opener scheduled to kick off on Sunday, April 9th at 5:05 p.m. CT against the Iowa Barnstormers.

