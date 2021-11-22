Sioux Falls Thanksgiving Week Weather Forecast

AAA is saying that we can expect 53.4 million people to be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021.

If you are one of those 53-odd million folks or have people coming to the Sioux Empire for the holiday it's looking like the weather will be cooperating this year.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service reports that Sioux Falls and southeastern South Dakota can expect dry and cool weather for Thanksgiving week.

Get the Latest Forcast For Sioux Falls HERE

We can look forward to sun and temperatures in the 30s on Thanksgiving Day itself. So, you'll be able to walk off the turkey feast, throw the football around, or escape the family without worrying about having to bundle up.

The forecast for the Parade of Lights in Sioux Falls on Friday night looks to be cold enough to remind us it's November, but not so cold that everyone will be huddling around the hot-air balloon floats.

MORE: 2021 Sioux Falls Parade Of Lights, Everything You Need To Know

For this weekend, the weather is still looking good. Especially if you're traveling back home, or encouraging your visitors to head back to their homes. It'll be dry with highs in the 40s.

The forecast for northern parts of South Dakota looks good as well, dry and cool. the same looks to hold true west river into the Black Hills.

Drive safe and have a happy Thanksgiving!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: