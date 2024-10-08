Sioux Falls Washington Leaps in Latest South Dakota VB Poll
We have a lot of impressive volleyball programs thus far this season across the state of South Dakota, and we've got a new set of rankings to break down.
There are no new top teams in any of the three classes of South Dakota High School Volleyball, but there were a lot of movers within the rankings.
Here is the latest poll, courtesy of SD Media:
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (13) 12-0 65 1
2. S.F. Jefferson 10-1 52 2
3. S.F. Washington 9-2 33 4
4. O'Gorman 8-4 31 3
5. Watertown 15-4 14 5
CLASS A
1. Dakota Valley (10) 18-2 62 1
2. Dell Rapids (3) 20-2 54 2
3. S.F. Christian 14-10 38 3
4. Miller 17-1 24 4
5. Baltic 15-3 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Elk Point-Jefferson (18-3) 2; Hamlin (15-1) 1; Sioux Valley (16-1) 1
CLASS B
1. Chester Area (13) 19-2 65 1
2. Burke 22-1 50 2
3. Warner 18-4 36 3
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 23-0 31 4
5. Northwestern 19-4 6 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (13-3) 3; Gayville-Volin (20-4) 3; Kadoka Area (14-
3) 1
View your team's schedule and results at GoBoundSD!
Source: GoBound SD
10 Most Obscure Minnesota Towns
Gallery Credit: Ben Davis