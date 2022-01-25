Sioux Falls Zoo Anyone That Visits Only Pays Kids Price Admission

You can enjoy Sioux Falls's amazing Great Plains Zoo and for a short time Only Pay A Kids Admission Price.

The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum in Sioux Falls has announced that now through March 1 they are only charging a kids admission for all guests.

This is a $2.50-$3.50 savings off regular senior and adult admission rates.

Get our free mobile app

The Great Plains Zoo is open all year, with many wonderful animals on exhibit indoors and throughout the Zoo grounds.

They also offer weekly education programs and a collection of fascinating and rare taxidermy specimens.

The gift shop features a snack bar offering a variety of coffee drinks, pretzels, and more.

The Zoos Director of PR & Engagement, Denise DePaolo states, “The Everyone Pays Kids Pricing program gives adult visitors a break on the cost of admission during a time when crowds are lighter.

During the winter months, many of our animals, including big cats and snow monkeys, are really in their element. This is a great time of year to observe and connect with our cold-hardy animals while enjoying GPZ’s beautiful grounds.”

Learn more about what’s happening at GPZ by visiting GreatZoo.org/What-To-Do. Tickets can be purchased online at GreatZoo.org or at the Zoo admissions window.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: