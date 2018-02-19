Skyforce Duo in Starting Lineup for USA Basketball Exhibition

An extremely deep USA Basketball squad stocked with talented G League players prevailed in an exhibition over the Mexican National Team 88-67 during NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Larry Drew II finished with 8 points with 2 rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot, meanwhile Alonzo Gee went 1 for 2 at the free throw line for his only point of the game.

Early in the proceedings, Mexico jumped ahead by six, but once the United States started hitting from the outside the lead would stay in the Americans’ hands. By the end of the first quarter the American lead was 13 points. A quick burst by the Mexican crew in the second quarter was quickly answered and the NBA G League USA group was able to maintain a double digit advantage for the lion’s share of the contest.

For the Americans, excellent shooting was the hallmark of the game by connecting on 33 of 63 shots (15-28 from long range). Another unique characteristic of the game was taking full advantage of second chances by collecting 19 of their 88 points after securing an offensive rebound.

Defensively the USA was also sharp holding Mexico to less than 40 percent shooting (23-64) for the game. Also no American player logged more than 23 minutes of action in the 40 minute contest while all five Mexican starters were on the court for at least 26 minutes.

The official 12-man team that will compete in the FIBA qualifying games will be announced on February 20. Games will take place in Santa Cruz, California on February 23 against Cuba and on February 26 versus Puerto Rico.