As the NBA Development League draft approaches, the Sioux Falls Skyforce will have a solid foundation to start training camp next week.

The last four players cut from the Miami Heat preseason roster will agree to play in the NBADL. Those four include a trio of rookies who will be officially allocated with the Skyforce plus Larry Drew II who played in Sioux Falls last season.

Regarding those newbies, power forward Khem Birch hails from Canada and spent his freshman year at Pittsburgh then transferred to UNLV before turning pro after his junior season. Guard Tyler Johnson spent four years at Fresno State starting 86 games of the 128 played with the Bulldogs. The final rookie is forward Shawn Jones who finished his career at Middle Tennessee State as Conference USA’s player of the year.

Drew II will begin his second year with the Skyforce with both campaigns preceded by a stint on the Heat preseason roster. Last year in his first professional season, the UCLA guard posted 11.3 points, 7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Returning to the Skyforce for their second seasons with the team include veteran forward Henry Walker who entered pro ball in 2008 with over 100 games played in the NBA. Guard Chris Allen was a late season pickup and played seven games for the ‘Force near the end of the season. Guard A.J. Davis will return with aspirations of improving on his 10 points, 3.9 rebounds that he compiled in his rookie year. Forward Orion Outerbridge also rejoins the fray as a third-year player who joined the team in early March.

One other who is considered a returning player is guard Casey Mitchell who was a third-round pick back in 2011 who averaged 19.6 points per game in his rookie season. Mitchell last appeared with the Skyforce in 2013.

Finally, one slot was filled during open tryouts. This avenue is the prospect's toughest road, however very rewarding if it ends in a roster spot. Swingman Joseph Harris who can shift between guard or forward finished his college career at Coastal Carolina in 2010 and has played professionally in England, Slovakia and Finland.

Draft day is November 1st starting at 2:30pm.