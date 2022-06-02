Someone In South Dakota Won A Powerball Prize And Doesn’t Know It

Someone in South Dakota is sitting on $100,000 and probably doesn't know it.

According to the South Dakota Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Total Stop Food Store in Canistota. The ticket was valid for the December 11, 2021 drawing.

The drawing produced a $100,000 prize for that lucky ticket holder, but that winner hasn't come forward to claim their prize. Now the South Dakota Lottery is getting the word out that the time to claim the prize is quickly approaching or they will lose that money forever. That person has until June 9 to claim the money.

The winning ticket matched 4 out of the 5 winning numbers and the Powerball. The prize was doubled because the person bought the Power Play feature. The winning numbers from December 11 were 3,25,44,53,64 and the Powerball was 10.

Any winning Powerball prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. The Lottery urges winners to sign the back of their ticket and visit a South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim their prize. The Sioux Falls center is at 3605 South Western Ave, Suite B.