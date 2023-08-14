South Dakota AD David Herbster Announces Resignation

South Dakota AD David Herbster Announces Resignation

All good things must come to an end. Longtime USD Athletic Director David Herbster announced his resignation from his position on Monday, ending a very successful 10-year stint in the position.

Herbster had been the AD in Vermillion since 2013.

Per the release from USD Athletics:

University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster announced his resignation Aug. 14 to pursue a new career opportunity on the community relations team for Sanford Health’s southern market in Sioux Falls. His last day at USD will be Aug. 30. 

Herbster is the second area Athletic Director to step down in recent weeks, joining University of Sioux Falls AD Pam Gohl.

You can find a full release and a list of the tremendous changes and accomplishments that occurred under Herbster's leadership at GoYotes.com.

They often say, 'leave it better than you found it,' and in this case, Herbster is departing his role having set up the USD Athletic Department for success on and off the playing field for years to come.

Source: GoYotes.com

